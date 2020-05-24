INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — A total of 487 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Indiana and another 12 deaths have been reported, Indiana state officials said Sunday.
The Indiana State Department of Health said the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana now stands at 31,376, following corrections to the Saturday total. A total of 1,824 Indiana residents have died of the virus, and another 152 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in the absence of positive tests.
A total of 220,801 coronavirus tests have been reported by the Indiana health department.
On Friday, Indiana entered Stage 3 of its reopening plan. This plan does not apply until June 1 for Lake, Cass and Marion counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the executive order to enter Stage 3, which is in effect until at least June 13.
Among other things, Phase 3 allows for public gatherings of up to 100 people.