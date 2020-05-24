CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead after being shot in the Washington Park neighborhood this weekend.
The shooting happened around 10:04 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.
The boy was on foot when someone came up and fired shots, striking him in the chest and arm, police said.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there, police said.
He was identified as Darnell Fisher, and he lived near the scene of the shooting, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
A suspected gunman was taken into custody a few blocks away in the 5900 block of South Prairie Avenue after a short chase, police said.
A weapon was recovered, and Area One detectives were questioning the suspect, police said.