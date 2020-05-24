CHICAGO (CBS) — For five years professional musician Coco Hawley has been singing for seniors in person at nursing homes. When the pandemic hit she found a way to continue performing for her beloved audience with distance, but she wanted to deepen the connection.
So she rented a cherry picker, and rising to window level, she sang for residents at a nursing home in Edgewater Friday.
“The people were in the streets. Neighbors were dancing. It was probably the best human contact I’ve had during the pandemic. It was fantastic,” she said.
Hawley does this for free and says she would love performing for other nursing home residents.
She is raising money so she can continue to sing for seniors during the lockdown with a goal of visiting every county in the state.