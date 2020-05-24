CHICAGO (CBS) — In Evanston grateful friends and neighbors said goodbye to a beloved businessman with a parade in honor of restaurant owner Hecky Powell.
Horns honked and balloons flew down the street where Powell lived. Even the Evanston police joined in, everyone sending love to his widow Cheryl.
His restaurant, Hecky’s Barbecue, was an Evanston go-to for 37 years.
Powell died of COVID-19 last week at age 71. He was also a philanthropist and mentor to countless young people, even establishing a foundation for music and vocational scholarships.
He gave a lot fo teens their first jobs, along with sage advice to carry them into their careers.
Friends say they will remember his smile, his warmth and that “secret” Hecky’s sauce.
Sunday’s Parade was a surprise for his family.