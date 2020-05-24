CHICAGO (CBS) — Jo Jorgensen, an Illinois native, has been elected as the Libertarian candidate for the 2020 General Election in November.
Jorgensen was elected with 52% of the vote, defeating Jacob Hornberger or Virginia and John Monds of Georgia.
“I am glad that the voters will finally have a real choice because the non-choice between Trump and Biden is still an option between big government and more big government,” Jorgensen said.
She was born and raised in Libertyville, Illinois, and is currently a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University in South Carolina. She holds a Ph.D in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.
Jorgensen ran as the running mate of Libertarian presidential candidate Harry Browne in 1996. She and Browne earned more than 485,000 votes, the best results for the Libertarian Party since 1980.
In 1992, she was the Libertarian Party’s candidate for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.