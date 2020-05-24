



Frontline workers fighting COVID-19 have little time for themselves and much less for tasks, like mowing the lawn.

A local company has stepped in to give health care workers a much needed break from that chore.

For Romy Modi, an ICU nurse in the COVID-19 unit at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove, getting mowing the lawn off her to do list is important.

“I work 12 to 16 hours. Sometimes I pick up an extra four hours, just to help out my teammates,” Modi said. “When I come home, I just eat dinner. You know, make sure I shower right away when I come, eat dinner and just, passing out on the couch.”

Modi signed up for a free lawn mow through Plowz & Mowz Outdoor Home Services.

“Just a little thing like lawn service can really alleviate like a lot of stress on both, like our families and you know, taking care of regular responsibilities,” she said.

Among Modi’s responsibilities for the past year and a half is taking care of her father-in-law, Pankaj Modi.

The 56 year-old had stage four oral cancer and is now in remission.

“He’s doing great now, so just the little things that we can do around the house, taking care of the lawn, simple errands like that, really help out the family,” Modi said.

In the past two and a half weeks, New York-based Plowz and Mowz has cut the lawns of more than 5,000 healthcare workers in 55 cities. The company uses partners, like Green Go Home Services to cut the grass at the Modi home, in Bartlett.

To get a free lawn mow, go to plowzandmowz.com or download the company’s app. In the checkout process enter the code HERO and get a free lawn mow up to $60.

Company co-founder Wills Mahoney’s inspiration for this effort is his twin sister Greer. She’s a physician’s assistant and in Mahoney’s words, his hero.

Plowz and Mowz has partnered with lawn care giant Toro to keep the hero campaign going, for free lawn mows, for healthcare workers nationwide.