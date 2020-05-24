CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot to the head in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.
The man was found at 7:44 a.m. Sunday, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of the shooting were not known Sunday morning.
The shooting happened several blocks away from another incident where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead. The earlier incident happened in the 3400 block of West North Avenue at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Police said two men were seen running from the scene of the earlier shooting, but no one was in custody Sunday morning.