CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being hit by one car and run over by another on Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this weekend.
The accident happened around 8:57 p.m. Saturday.
The man was crossing from south to north in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was hit by the first vehicle, police said.
Afterward, a 24-year-old woman driving a GMC Terrain east on Chicago Avenue ran over the man as he was lying in the street, police said. The woman said she did not see him due to weather conditions.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the GMC Terrain remained at the scene.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday.