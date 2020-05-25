CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 8:29 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street, just west of California Avenue, police said.
Police said two men were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a white sedan fired shots.
A 45-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was pronounced dead, police said.
A second man, 52, yeas taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.
As of 10 p.m., no one was in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.