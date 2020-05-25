CHICAGO (CBS) — Most of have never seen anything like the coronavius pandemic.
But this weekend, the city celebrated a woman who’s seen deadly pandemics and much more.
Pinkie Moore turned 107 today. There was a parade in her honor Sunday outside the Bronzville house she has called home for 74 years.
Even firefighters and police turned out to celebrate the legendary Moore. Pinkie waved to everyone from her front steps.
Moore was five years old during the Spanish flu, so she’s survived a global pandemic before.