CHICAGO (CBS) — A few isolated storms are possible this Memorial Day afternoon and evening.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated severe storms could be possible.
On Monday night, look for isolated storms and a low near 70.
On Tuesday, afternoon garden-variety storms possible as temperatures heat up. Again, no widespread severe weather is expected.
Warm but unsettled weather continues for most of the week. Heavier rain is possible by Thursday, with clearing and cooling by the weekend.