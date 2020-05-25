



During a pandemic, sharing isn’t exactly what we’re all thinking about, but Divvy is pedaling ahead.

Chicago’s bikeshare is hiring 200 workers for the summer.

Morning Insider Tim McNicholas is highlighting another local business Working For Chicago.

Melanie Pettit is the general manager who oversees Divvy.

“When a lot of businesses are contracting, we’re actually gonna be adding staff and that’s something we’re really happy about it,” Pettit said.

Summer time means more divvy riders, so the company is looking for drivers, station valet attendants, mechanics and managers.

The positions are seasonal for the summer and could turn into a full-time job.

“we’re hoping that for some of our best employees we’ll be able to keep them on year round,” Pettit said. “We expect people to be on bikes.”

Marie Trzupeck Lynch is the CEO of Skills For Chicagoland’s Future, a group that works with companies and job seekers to find the right fit for both sides.

She says the pandemic could have a last effect on bikeshare programs.

“They may not be as comfortable on a bus and certainly I think mass transportation will work through that, but Divvy feels pretty safe, I think, for folks,” Trzupeck said.

Lynch said if you’re interested in the Divvy jobs, you should update your resume and make sure you show near the top of the page why you’re right for the role.

The jobs will be posted on the Skills For Chicagoland’s Future website.

Divvy says employees are wearing gloves and masks.