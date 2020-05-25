SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new state grant program will provide communities with money and expertise to expand broadband capacity and improve digital access as more people work, shop and go to school online during the coronavirus pandemic.
The $150,000 Illinois Connected Communities grant program will provide grants of up to $15,000, on a competitive basis.
Erin Guthrie is director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Guthrie says “there’s never been a more important time to improve digital access in our state.”
