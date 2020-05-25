CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal funding will play a key role in the new $40 billion Illinois budget passed this weekend by lawmakers.
It factors in five billion dollars in loans from a federal reserve program designed to help states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also over weekend, lawmakers approved a plan pushed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to change the tax structure for a casino in Chicago.
The city hopes it will rake in $900 million by its fifth year.
In other budget moves, school districts and higher education will receive roughly the same amount of funding as this current budget. The budget also has 20 million in public health grants to help hospitals affected by COVID-19.
“Even in a pandemic, especially in a pandemic, it’s critical we approve the progress the legislature made and discuss what lies ahead. And while there is much more work that needs to be done, progress has happened here,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
State lawmakers also passed a bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell pre-mixed cocktails for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery.
Under current Illinois law, only sealed bottles of liquor and mixers can be sold.