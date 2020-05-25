



— The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, and 31 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 112,017, and the number of deaths to 4,884.

The coronavirus deaths reported in Cook County this Memorial Day include one man and one woman in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two women and one man in their 60s, four women and three men in their 70s, two women and two men in their 80s, and one woman and three men in their 90s.

Two men in their 60s in LaSalle County and one man in his 70s in Will County also died. Madison, McDonough, St. Clair, Union, and Winnebago counties also reported deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 21,643 specimens, for a total of 769,564 tests since the virus was first identified in the state. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate – measured from Saturday, May 16 to Friday, May 22, is 12 percent.

Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order to fight COVID-19 for more than two months. On Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker released industry-specific guidelines to allow for the safe reopening of businesses, as the state moves toward entering Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

All four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 in the coming days – though restrictions differ and some reopenings will come later in Chicago.

In much of the state, Phase 3 will allow the reopening of retailers, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, outdoor recreation activities, and bars and restaurants for outdoor seating, Pritzker’s office said.

The full guidelines and toolkits for reopening businesses can be found on the website for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

While restrictions will be lifted for Phase 3 in Illinois on May 29, the reopening will come later in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said the COVID-19 metrics are not such that it can yet be allowed, but a move to Chicago’s Phase 3 in early June is expected.