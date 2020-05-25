CHICAGO (CBS)– A local non-profit that supports pediatric brain tumor research, shifted gears, to say thank you to frontline workers.
Winning with Wyatt was started by Dan and Kimberly Hare, after their 6-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer. Since then, they’ve been raising money for research and awareness.
This year, they were also able to raise money for another cause.
“We learned that Nurses Week at Lurie Children’s Hospital was going to be a little different this year because of the pandemic and their inability to secure the same number of donations for treats for the nurses and gifts for the nurses,” she said. “We did a Nourish our Nurses campaign where we raised over $6,000 so that we can provide a meal for over 425 nurses.”
The organization not only gave meals, but also gave the nurses gifts. All of the gifts were purchased at local businesses.
“It is truly a privilege and an honor to have been able to give back to them and to celebrate them because they truly make a difference in the lives of so many children, including our own,” Kimberly said.
She said getting a cancer diagnosis for a family in a pandemic is a great tragedy but, “you see, just amazing humanitarian response.”