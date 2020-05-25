CHICAGO (CBS) — Police released photos Monday evening of a car whose driver struck and killed a woman on the Near West Side.
The woman, who was in her 30s, was hit by the car at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Canal Street, at Harrison Street, near the city’s main Post Office facility.
The driver fled north on Canal Street, police said.
The car was described as a blue or purple Ford Escape with front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.