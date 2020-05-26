CHICAGO (CBS) — There was some good news Tuesday night for residents at a downtown high rise.
After sweltering in near-90-degree temperatures over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the air conditioning was back on at 200 N. Dearborn St.
Property managers don’t usually turn the A/C on until June 1, but residents complained it was unbearable, since many of them are spending more time at home and even working from home during the pandemic.
They had said the property managers had refused to turn on the air conditioning until CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported on the issue Monday night.