CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police continue to break up large crowds, despite the stay-at-home order.

Hundreds of people were gathered near 79th and Drexel Monday night. Video posted on Snapchat showed the large crowd and then the police lights as officers arrived.

This is just one of the places officers have gone to in the past few days to deal with large crowds.

CPD deployed resources across the city this holiday weekend to reinforce the importance of social distancing and safety of all residents. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/Zg61fBAM9i — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 26, 2020

The fear of COVID-19 has not stopped people from gathering in large crowds and one incident ended with shots fired.

On Monday, there was a Memorial Day rally at Buckingham Fountain calling for an end to the Illinois stay-at-home order. Police eventually had to step in a to break it up.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police said they respect First Amendment rights, but the rally posed a public health risk.

On Sunday night in Englewood, two officers were injured trying to break up a large gathering near 70th and Lowe. Shots were fired and two men arrested. Police said they recovered two guns.

Despite the large gatherings, Chicago police say they have no record of citations or arrests, related to the stay-at-home order on Saturday or Sunday.

Chance the Rapper tweeted his concern over police not responding to crowds gathered in North Side areas like Millennium Park.

“Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively,” he said in the tweet.