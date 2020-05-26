CHICAGO (CBS) — As forecast, scattered storms have popped up on radar on Tuesday.
There was nothing severe as of Tuesday afternoon, but an isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out.
The storms will be quick to pop, and quick to drop.
For Tuesday night, look for isolated storms and a low near 70.
For Wednesday, expect more scattered storms and a high of 83.
Scattered storms continue through Thursday, when we’ll finally see a pattern change. Temperatures drop for the weekend into next week, as does humidity.