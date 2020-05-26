CHICAGO (CBS)– Almost half of jobs lost during the pandemic, won’t come back.
This is according to new research from the University of Chicago.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos is Working For Chicago to help you navigate the unemployment crisis.
There have been tens of millions of jobs lost during this pandemic. Research at U of C’s Booth School of Business found 42% of those jobs are most likely permanently gone.
But for every 10 layoffs, three new jobs are created. CBS 2 is still tracking new openings in the Chicago area.
Pete’s Fresh Market is hiring hundreds of people to fill positions across Chicago and the suburbs. A plus, 85% of employees are full-time with benefits. The grocery chain is looking for everything from store managers to baggers, butchers, cart attendants and cashiers.
There are more than 100 open positions in Illinois at Fifth Third Bank, plus more in Indiana. These are openings in retail banking centers, mortgage and operations. According to the career site, Fifth Third’s starting wage is $18 an hour, with a benefits package.
In addition, there are more 100 openings at Ace Hardware locations. The company is looking for managers, sales associates, cashiers and more. There are 130 full and part-time jobs at dozens of locations across the city and suburbs.