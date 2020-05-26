CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in South Shore Tuesday evening, police said.
Around 7:45 p.m., the 37-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a home in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when he was shot, police said.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and left arm, and was taken to an unknown hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
It was not clear Tuesday night whether the man was the intended target of the shooting.
No one was in custody Tuesday night, and Area Two detectives were investigating.