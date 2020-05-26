CHICAGO (CBS) —The penguins have been checking out the other wildlife at the Shedd Aquarium.

But now the penguins are giving everyone a demonstration on how to properly social distance.

That’s Diego on the left, Wellington in the middle and Annie on the right.

They are leaving enough space as they hang out on that rock.

But Edward comes along and the Shedd said he is an example of what not to do, getting up in the other penguins’ space.

The Shedd has been closed to visitors for weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.