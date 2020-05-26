Former Pitcher Dan Plesac: MLB Players Will Struggle During Shortened Season In Empty Stadiums, Especially White SoxMemorial Day is usually loaded with baseball games, but the coronavirus pandemic has thus far prevented the season from starting.

Illinois Football Player Doug Kramer Finds Unique Workouts During PandemicIllinois football players have gotten creative with their at-home workouts. Yes, including bench pressing parents and basketball hoops.

Wheaton Native Kevin Streelman Prepares For PGA In Three WeeksThe PGA Tour is set to return in three weeks with what they call strict safety protocols that include no fans for at least the first four events and COVID-19 tests for all players and caddies.

AEW Double Or Nothing Picks: Can Brodie Lee Take Down Jon Moxley?This Double or Nothing will look very different from the grand All Elite Wrestling unveiling, but expect the same high-caliber level of matches.

All Elite Keeping Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing ApproachesAll Elite Wrestling looks to blow the roof off at Double or Nothing, while practicing safe social distancing and not allowing fans to attend.

Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull' And Hall Of Fame Utah Jazz Coach, Dies At 78Sloan, 78, passed away Friday from complications of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.