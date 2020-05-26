CHICAGO (CBS) — Viewers who are not receiving CBS 2 after a power outage at the Willis Tower are advised to conduct a rescan.
If you are not receiving channels 2.1 or 48.3, go ahead with the rescan.
On the morning of Monday, May 18, damage from severe storms impacted CBS 2’s ability to broadcast due to the total loss of electrical power at the Willis Tower. This power outage extend through the week until last Friday.
CBS 2’s signal has since been restored.
Viewers can also still stream CBS 2 news content on our live player, CBSN.