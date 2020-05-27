CHICAGO (CBS)– A 5-year-old and two teens were injured when shots were fired outside Chicago’s Wentworth Gardens Public Housing Complex Tuesday night.
Police said the teenagers were walking with a larger group when a dark-colored car passed by and someone inside fired shots around 10:40 p.m.
A 15-year-old boy was struck in the face and his leg. A 16-year-old boy was hit three times in his leg and the 5-year-old girl, playing in a nearby front yard, was struck int he leg.
All three of the young victims are in fair condition Wednesday morning. Two of the victims are recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital.
Officers are certain the little girl was struck by a stray bullet, but detectives believe the teens may not have been intended targets.
This is a developing story.