CHICAGO (CBS) — Ongoing afternoon storms will continue through Wednesday evening.
Widespread severe storms are not expected.
A pattern change arrives this weekend.
For Wednesday night, look for isolated storms and a low of 66.
For Thursday, storms are likely, though again, widespread severe storms are not expected. Look for a high near 80.
After Thursday, the pattern cools and dries out. Temperatures will drop into the 70s or highs and no significant rain is in the remainder of the seven-day forecast.