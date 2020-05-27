CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ongoing afternoon storms will continue through Wednesday evening.

Widespread severe storms are not expected.

A pattern change arrives this weekend.

For Wednesday night, look for isolated storms and a low of 66.

For Thursday, storms are likely, though again, widespread severe storms are not expected. Look for a high near 80.

After Thursday, the pattern cools and dries out. Temperatures will drop into the 70s or highs and no significant rain is in the remainder of the seven-day forecast.