CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and thunderstorms are approaching.
Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures in the low 80s. CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said there will be a lot of moisture in the air, which can produce heavy downpours.
Showers and thunderstorms could move into the Chicago area by 10 or 11 a.m.
Rain will continue into Thursday and will become more intense in the evening. Heavy rain late Thursday into Friday could bring flooding concerns.
Friday will be a clear day with temperatures in the mid 70s. The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies.