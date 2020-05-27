CHICAGO (CBS) —Ford announced the development a new sanitizing software solution to neutralize the COVID-19 virus inside its police interceptor utility vehicles made in Chicago.
The software uses the police interceptor’s own climate control system to heat up the temperature inside to at least 133 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.
The process can reach areas that may be missed when vehicles are cleaned by hand. The sanitation makes sure each first responder has a clean and safe car to begin their shift.