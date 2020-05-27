CHICAGO (CBS)– Paradise 4 Paws is offering daycare and overnight stays for pets at locations all over the city.
Since the pandemic, the owners decided to temporarily close down the location near Midway Airport. At the same time, Alive Rescue was also forced to close its adoption center.
It’s just too small to allow for social distancing.
That’s when the two organizations decided to team up. Paradise 4 Paws Midway is now filled with animals from Alive Rescue.
The rescue is also able to pay the staff at Paradise 4 Paws. Staff that otherwise, may have had to be furloughed.
Together, they’ve been able to save 38 animals so far.