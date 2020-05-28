CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
Even though restrictions have recently been lifted throughout the state, event officials made this decision to avoid a large gathering that could pose a safety threat.
“The evidence that this disease spreads quickly and easily when people are in densely populated areas has led several agencies to continue their recommendation to avoid mass gatherings,” event officials stated in a written statement.
The state fair is typically an 11-day event that has been held for the past 169 years.
Any admission ticket purchased will be valid for use for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Refunds will also be available through June 30.