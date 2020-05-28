



— Seven people were shot Thursday night in five different incidents on the city’s South and Southwest sides.

At 7:52 p.m., two people were shot in the 400 block of East 46th Street, near Vincennes Avenue, in Bronzeville.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the right hand and was taken to the same hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Two people were also shot Thursday night at 87th Street and Essex Avenue in South Chicago.

That incident happened just before 9 p.m. The victims were rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Further details on that shooting were not immediately confirmed.

Another shooting happened at 8:05 p.m. on 59th Street near Princeton Avenue in Englewood.

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right biceps and chest, and transported himself to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim was being uncooperative with police late Thursday, but he said he heard shots and felt pain.

Another shooting happened at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in Little Village.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right arm and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. He was standing outside when a unknown vehicle passed and someone inside fired shots, police said.

At 8:44 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of South Throop Street in Back of the Yards, police said.

Someone in a black van pulled up and fired shots, and the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

A man was also shot and wounded Thursday night on Rockwell Street between Devon and Arthur avenues in the North Side’s West Rogers Park community.