CHICAGO (CBS)– Hiring managers are working from home, which means the entire interview process, including the final interview is held remotely.

CBS 2’s Career Coach is Working for Chicago, helping you ace a remote job interview.

Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like an Expert, said it’s an opportunity to show off how tech savvy you are, so you’ll want to work out the technical glitches and your set-up in advance.

“You don’t need a tricked-out home office for your Zoom interview,” she said. “Having a simple background is best. But what’s equally as important, face windows or if you have a light to shine onto you, do that.”

Once you’ve got your set up down, Alves said to focus on being engaged and energetic while projecting your voice and speaking clearly. Keep answers to under 30 seconds so you stay on topic.

She said to make sure you’re addressing the camera and not the screen and make sure you’re familiar with all the basic settings on a video call. This includes muting and unmuting your video.

“I recommend you practice on whatever video platform,” Alves said. “Record yourself and listen to yourself and get your answers nice and tight and clear.”

If you’re applying for jobs right now, or preparing for interviews, the career coach said to prepare for what are called behavioral interview questions.

“Behavioral questions sound like this, ‘tell me about a time when you had a conflict with a coworker, how did you resolve it or tell me about a time when you’re really feel like you exhibited team work and collaboration,'” she said.

Alves said to have stories you’re ready to tell about successes, challenges, collaboration and teamwork, flexibility and adaptability and conflict resolution.

“It has a beginning, middle and end,” she said. “Tell them what you did, how you did it and what the result is because what you did somewhere else shows what you can do for them.”

Alves said to do your research. Learn about the company and position so you can link your skills and experience to those required for the job at hand.