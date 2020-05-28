CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night as a cold front moves through.
Widespread severe storms are not expected. But some isolated minor flooding could be possible.
On Thursday night, expect showers that will be ending by morning. The low is near 60.
On Friday, look for partly cloudy conditions with a high near 73.
It will be cooler, less humid, and partly cloudy for most of the weekend. Relatively dry conditions are expected through early next week.