CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain showers and storms are on the way for the Chicago area.
Thursday’s temperatures will be near 80 degrees. The rain this afternoon and evening will be the highest rain coverage of the past few days.
Showers and storms increase in coverage as a system approaches Northern Illinois, CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran said.
A cold front is expected to move through in the late afternoon hours and the heaviest rain coverage is in the late afternoon and evening Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday night.
With heavy rain comes flooding concerns. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates on upcoming watches and warnings.
Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. A cooler weekend is ahead.