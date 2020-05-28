CHICAGO (CBS)– Cars lined up as far as the eye can see as the city of Aurora hosted a pop-up food giveaway on Thursday.
Some people said they got in line as early as 4 a.m. for an event that began at 9 a.m. The reason one man gave for waiting in the long line was as simple as it was heartbreaking.
“I don’t have food right now, and I want to get some food to eat,” he said.
City officials said the goal was to feed 800 families. As of 10 a.m., 640 food packages had been distributed.
Teams put groceries in people’s trunks to maintain social distancing.
Since the pandemic began, demand at area food pantries has doubled, even tripled in some cases.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank and other groups donated today’s food.