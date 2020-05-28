CHICAGO (CBS) — People coming to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse must wear masks in all public areas, a joint courthouse order has dictated.
On Wednesday, Chief Judge Diane P. Wood of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued the rule, which took effect immediately, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It applies to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., as well as the Roszkowski Federal Courthouse in Rockford.
Everyone who enters the courthouses must wear a mask or other face covering in public areas including the lobby, elevator banks, restrooms, public corridors, and unless excused by the presiding judge, courtrooms.
Exceptions will be made only for those who have proof that they are unable to wear a face covering for medical reasons.
People who walk in without masks will be offered a free disposable mask at the security screening station.
Those who violate the order may be held in contempt of court, cited, and/or expelled from the buildings.
The courthouses have remained open, but with activity drastically scaled back, since the pandemic began.