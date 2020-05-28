CHICAGO (CBS)– Two local churches are fighting to reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are now taking their case against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Albany Park is one of the churches taking the fight against the stay-at-home order to the Supreme Court. Church leaders are questioning that if retail stores and restaurants can reopen, why are their doors staying closed?
The second church involved in the case is Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles.
Earlier this month, a federal judge denied their request for an injunction against Governor Prtizker’s order. They appealed and are now asking the U.S. Supreme court to grant them an emergency injunction that will to allow them to hold services for more than 10 people on Sunday.
At least two other churches have already received fines for violating the stay-at-home-order. But just last week, President Donald Trump called on churches to open immediately, describing them as essential.
He even said he would over ride governors’ and mayors’ rules to make it happen.
Governor Pritzker has said the state is gradually moving toward re-opening churches but is not ready yet. The Supreme Court gave him until Thursday evening to respond to the churches’ request for an emergency injunction.