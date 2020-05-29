CHICAGO (CBS)– Malls throughout the Chicago are are reopening Friday as Illinois enters Phase 3 with eased restrictions.
White Oaks Mall, Woodfield Mall, Gurnee Mills, Chicago Premium Outlets and Orland Square are among local malls opening.
Each shopping center will have enhanced disinfecting in high-traffic areas including bathrooms, escalators and dining areas. Sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the malls as well.
Mall officials said social distancing will be enforced through markers and limits on people in stores.