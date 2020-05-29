CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters were still on the streets of downtown Chicago at 10 p.m. Friday night, demanding justice in the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.
From Chopper two crowds could be seen marching through the Loop along with a heavy police presence.
Chicago #GeorgeFloyd protest has now moved to the intersection of State and Ida B Wells downtown @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/r1t8LfAuJO
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 29, 2020
Earlier Friday evening protesters chanting “I can’t breathe” took over Congress Parkway, shutting down the expressway for a short time.
Crowds were dwindling around 10 p.m. but were still very active.
I lost track at 30 after trying to count the number of Chicago Police officers responding to #GeorgeFloyd protest
Caught the voice of one protester trying to encourage peace- “I don’t want any fighting tonight”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3k3RG5EVEJ
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 30, 2020
