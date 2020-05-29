CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Ida B. Wells Drive, Minneapolis, protest


CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters were still on the streets of downtown Chicago at 10 p.m. Friday night, demanding justice in the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

From Chopper two crowds could be seen marching through the Loop along with a heavy police presence.

Earlier Friday evening protesters chanting “I can’t breathe” took over Congress Parkway, shutting down the expressway for a short time.

Crowds were dwindling around 10 p.m. but were still very active.

