CHICAGO (CBS) — After a rainy, stormy stretch, this weekend will be quite the opposite: cool, comfortable and clear.
Chicago will wake up tomorrow with temps in the 50s/low 60s, warming up to a high near 70 degrees. Sunday looks to be similar, before a warming trend begins on Monday/Tuesday.
Early next week, temps will rise back into the 80s. A chance for storms returns toward the middle of the week.
Officially at O’Hare, a total of 9.51 inches of rain has fallen for May–a record. It’s about three times the normal amount of rainfall for the month.