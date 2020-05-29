Gurnee Native And Former Illini Star Fundraises For Hospitality WorkersGurnee native and former Illini basketball star Brandon Paul is helping out people in Chicago, even as his professional career takes a hit.

As Taverns Teeter On The Brink Due To COVID-19, City Requires Many To Fork Over Money For New Liquor LicenseWhile the city prepares to open next week, some businesses, that are not on the list are crying foul. CBS2 investigator Dorothy Tucker talks to owners, who face thousands of dollars in city fees, even though their doors remain closed.

Death Brings New Life To An Organ Transplant Patient In The Age Of COVID-19"We don't really know the circumstances of how he passed other than that he was COVID negative."

Lightfoot On Trump's Protest Tweets: 'It Begins With F And Ends With You'“His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism that exists in America is stoking the flames in sometimes subtle and sometimes not so subtle ways, is completely unacceptable. It’s reprehensible."