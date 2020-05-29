CHICAGO (CBS) — Gurnee native and former Illini basketball star Brandon Paul is helping out people in Chicago, even as his professional career takes a hit.
Paul has teamed up with “Chicago Supports Everybody” to raise money for hospitality workers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Paul was playing in Greece before returning to Chicago and just had his Euroleague season officially cancelled, so he has shifted his focus to helping others, while still trying to keep himself in basketball shape.
To Support the cause, go to www.chicagosupports.com.