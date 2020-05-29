CHICAGO (CBS) — “Operation Clean” is showing some love to Lawndale.
It’s a grassroots effort to beautify the neighborhood, cultivate greenery and pride among residents.
“Operation Clean” brings together police, city services and community organizers.
They’re gathered here at Springfield and Grenshaw to help neighbors clear trash, trim trees, cut weeds and grass. They also painted and closed up vacant buildings.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said healthy communities curb violence and make everyone’s home a better places, especially those who feel they’ve been overlooked in the past.
Brown said he wants all Chicagoans to feel pride in their neighborhoods and hopes that pride will lead them to call police if they need help.