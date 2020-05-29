CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Malbec.
Wine lovers are going to want to meet this lady. Malbec is a six-year-old lab retriever mix. She loves playing fetch, loves long walks, belly rubs and doesn’t whine.
Malbec does need time to warm up to people, but after that it’s all cuddles.
She would do great in a home with adults only and with no other pets.
Meet Malbec through PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process. Head to the PAWS Chicago website to learn more about Malbec and virtual training sessions as well.