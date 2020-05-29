CHICAGO (CBS)– Rosati’s Sports Pub in Hoffman Estates is ready to expand to the outdoors on Friday.
The restaurant, located in a strip mall, has been staying afloat with carryout orders. The franchise is usually packed inside a large dining area.
Co-owner Eddy Akel told CBS 2 it’s been rough and he’s excited to get his bartenders and wait staff back.
The Mayor of Hoffman Estates and the landlord has allowed the owner to create a beer garden in back of the building.
They have spaced out the tables to seat parties of six and will be using disposable food containers and menus. They have even created holders for customers to hang their masks while eating.
The owner said they will post updates on their Facebook Page. Currently, they are looking to book some bands for their new beer garden.