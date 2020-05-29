CHICAGO (CBS)– Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan begins Friday, allowing some businesses to reopen, with limited capacity.
One salon in the southwest suburbs opened its doors just after midnight to customers waiting to get their first haircut in months.
Two salons at the Bolingbrook Promenade couldn’t wait any minute longer and reopened at 12: 01 a.m. They took clients by appointments only and will now have to work under new health and safety guidelines.
Take a look this is video from overnight showing the long awaited reopening at Salons by JC. Each salon is privately owned with one stylist working on one client.
The owners of Modern Effects Salon Suite and Meraki Hair Studio welcomed their first client in 10 weeks.
Salons and other small businesses across the state have been closed during the stay-at-home order. But during phase 3, will be allowed to reopen with enhanced restrictions.
Employees will have to wear a face mask when social distancing isn’t possible and take other precautions such as providing hand sanitizers for customers.