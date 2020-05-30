CHICAGO (CBS) — All Chicago Transit Authority bus and train service has been halted in the downtown Chicago area due to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The CTA reported buses were not running from the lakefront west to Ashland Avenue and from Division Street south to 35th Street.
All train lines were also suspended downtown.
Red Line service was halted between Clark/Division and Sox-35th, Blue Line service between Division and UIC-Halsted, Brown Line service between the Loop and Chicago/Franklin, Pink Line service between the Loop and Ashland, Green Line service between Ashland/Lake and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT, and Orange Line service between the Loop and Halsted.
Thousands of protesters were marching and clashing with police Saturday evening in the wake of the death of Floyd, who was handcuffed when he begged for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.