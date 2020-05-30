CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend will be dry and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and more sunshine Sunday.
Highs will reach near 70 Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will warm back up next week with highs near 90 by Tuesday.
Monday brings a chance of spotty showers with highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 88. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with a high of 87 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 Thursday and 85 Friday.
Forecast:
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 69
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low 50
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 70