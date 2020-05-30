CHICAGO (CBS) — Harness racing returns next weekend at Hawthorne Race Course in west suburban Stickney.
They had their season abruptly stoped in mid March by the coronavirus pandemic.
People will not be allowed in the stands for now, but sports starved fans can watch online and legally wager on the races if they choose.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked with Jim Miller from Hawthorne about what it means to be back on the track. Miller was hopeful that when Illinois advances to Phase 4 of recovery at least some fans will be allowed back in, but for now they are happy to have racing back.