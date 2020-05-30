CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19, and 61 new deaths.
In total, the state has now reported 118,917 new cases and 5,330 deaths in 101 Illinois counties.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 test specimens, for a total of 877,105. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rates as a percentage of total tests from Saturday, May 23 to Friday, May 29 is 7 percent.
The deaths reported Saturday included four men in their 40s; one woman and three men in their 50s; one woman and six men in their 70s; five women and two men in their 80s; and five women and one man in their 90s in Cook County alone.
The deaths also included one woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s, and one woman in her 90s in DuPage County; two men in their 60s, one woman and two men in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s in Kane County; one woman in her 60s in Kankakee County; one man in his 90s in Lake County; one man in his 80s in McHenry County; and one woman and two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s in Will County.
Deaths were also reported in Coles, Madison, McDonough, Tazewell, Union, and Winnebago counties.